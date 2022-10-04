Truist Financial Corp Purchases 210 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $41,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
Further Reading
