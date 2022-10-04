Truist Financial Corp Purchases 210 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $41,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after buying an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

