Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,052 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.25% of Ingersoll Rand worth $42,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,490,751,000 after purchasing an additional 417,838 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after purchasing an additional 141,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 4.1 %

IR stock opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.27.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

