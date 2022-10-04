Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases Shares of 902 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $182,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $57,909,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $47,147,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

