TurtleNetwork Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (TN)

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $129,527.27 and $44.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00030650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00018055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007744 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000154 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

