Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Argus downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Twilio Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. Twilio has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $373.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 31.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total value of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,128 shares of company stock worth $944,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after acquiring an additional 551,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,608,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,199,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,124,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,572,000 after acquiring an additional 369,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

