Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $52,839.07 and approximately $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.