Typhoon Network (TYPH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $52,839.07 and approximately $47.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Typhoon Network Profile
Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Typhoon Network
