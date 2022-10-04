Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

NYSE:UBER opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

