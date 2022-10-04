Ubiq Price Tops $0.0354 (UBQ)

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0354 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Ubiq has a market cap of $1.72 million and $2,223.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,242.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00272258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00137562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00724557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.04 or 0.00597862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00242276 BTC.

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 48,506,405 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team.Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly.Ubiq is a blockchain and smart contract platform powering fully-decentralized applications, tokens, NFTs, etc. UBQ is the Ubiq network’s native cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

