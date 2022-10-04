UBIX.Network Price Reaches $0.0000 (UBX)

UBIX.Network (UBX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One UBIX.Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UBIX.Network has a market cap of $2.08 million and $321,826.00 worth of UBIX.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UBIX.Network has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UBIX.Network Profile

UBIX.Network’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. UBIX.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,558,153,243 coins. UBIX.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ubix_network. UBIX.Network’s official Twitter account is @UBIX_Network. UBIX.Network’s official website is ubix.network.

Buying and Selling UBIX.Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UBIX.Network is an open ecosystem designed to integrate decentralized applications into a cohesive whole. To solve the integration problem, the following solutions were used: 1. The original decentralized protocol UBIX ((DAG), consisting of blockchains of various types) has been developed and is used to exchange sensitive data (master data) between applications. 2. The Ubikiri super application interface built on microservices is used to exchange data between applications through the internal API. 3. A legal solution that allows users to legally determine the legal relationship arising between users and node holders. The legal framework is based on the original UBIX license designed for decentralized applications. For the development of applications, the UBIX launchpad platform is used, which is integrated into the UBIKIRI interface. A special approach called fair-ICO (fICO) is used to finance internal projects. The first internal fICO project was the internal UBIX.Exchange. For the exchange of values ​​within the platform, the native UBX cryptocurrency has been released. To regulate the money supply, monetary approaches are used with the use of public reserve and emission funds. In addition to UBX, tokens issued by various projects are used. For economic integration with external ecosystems (primarily with Ethereum), Crypto depository receipts are widely used both for UBX and for tokens issued on the platform. Prior to their token swap – UBIX was named Silent Notary (SNTR). Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBIX.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBIX.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UBIX.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

