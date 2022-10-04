UBS Group Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to “Neutral”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.25.

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

