UBS Group Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) to “Buy”

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $385.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price target of $430.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.32.

NYSE DPZ opened at $316.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $300.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.51.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

