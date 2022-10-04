UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0011

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, UGAS has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a market cap of $184,784.64 and $90,131.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,322.49 or 0.99944315 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051142 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00063515 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021643 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004864 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io.

Buying and Selling UGAS

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.