UltimoGG (ULTGG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $75,808.00

UltimoGG (ULTGG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One UltimoGG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UltimoGG has traded 58.4% lower against the US dollar. UltimoGG has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $75,808.00 worth of UltimoGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UltimoGG alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltimoGG Profile

UltimoGG was first traded on July 7th, 2021. UltimoGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The official website for UltimoGG is ultgg.io. UltimoGG’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UltimoGG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ULTGG is a platform which aims to democratise esports and give gamers & content creators around the world the power to build a better future through gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltimoGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UltimoGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UltimoGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UltimoGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UltimoGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.