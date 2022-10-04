Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.00 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $104.00 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001716 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,977.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.19 or 0.00597317 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00244877 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00048034 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00065370 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000829 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Ultra Coin Profile
Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.
Ultra Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.
