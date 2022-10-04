Ultra (UOS) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $103.05 million and $1.33 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,170.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.48 or 0.00607206 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $122.42 or 0.00606177 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00244955 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00047439 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064265 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
Ultra Coin Profile
Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.
Buying and Selling Ultra
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.