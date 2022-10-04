UltrAlpha (UAT) Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week

UltrAlpha (UAT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. UltrAlpha has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $52,694.00 worth of UltrAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UltrAlpha has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One UltrAlpha coin can currently be bought for $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UltrAlpha Profile

UltrAlpha’s genesis date was July 31st, 2019. UltrAlpha’s total supply is 158,123,346 coins. UltrAlpha’s official Twitter account is @UAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UltrAlpha is medium.com/@UAT_official. UltrAlpha’s official website is ultralpha.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling UltrAlpha

According to CryptoCompare, “Different from the traditional security market bound by trading hours and circuit breakers, digital asset trading runs continuously 24 by 7 across all geographic regions. With global policy development and adoption of digital assets underway, an increasing number of professional investment institutions are looking to enter the digital asset management market. The global operating model of the UltrAlpha service platform aims for serving a broad range of institutions from digital asset trading and management industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltrAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltrAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UltrAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

