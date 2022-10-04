UMB Bank n.a. Buys 154 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after buying an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $7,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,924,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,326,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,478 shares of company stock worth $66,159,334 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDNS. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

CDNS stock opened at $170.28 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

