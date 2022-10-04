UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,727 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 108,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

