UMB Bank n.a. Grows Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total value of $150,207.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $1,220,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,772 shares of company stock worth $6,695,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.14.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $245.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

