UMB Bank n.a. Has $454,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 169,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

