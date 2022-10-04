UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 85,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.46.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $316.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

