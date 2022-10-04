UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 117.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Sanofi by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 33.3% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

