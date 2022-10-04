UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.03.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,230,831.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZS opened at $170.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -61.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.18 and a 200-day moving average of $174.50. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

