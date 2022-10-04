UMI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3,240.69 (UMI)

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, UMI has traded 38% lower against the US dollar. UMI has a market capitalization of $3,240.69 and $16,437.00 worth of UMI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

UMI Coin Profile

UMI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. UMI’s total supply is 1,175,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061 coins. UMI’s official Twitter account is @umi_top_eng and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMI

According to CryptoCompare, “UMI — a decentralized cryptocurrency that allows users to make instant, free and completely secure transfers. This is a full-fledged blockchain platform developed from scratch, able to create and execute smart contracts, based on the master nodes and the unique Proof-of-Authority model. UMI is the cryptocurrency that uses staking technology on a smart contract, allowing network members to unite in structures and increase the number of coins up to 40% per month by simply keeping them in their personal wallet. The UMI network can process about 1,000-4,369 transactions per second. Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

