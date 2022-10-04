UNICORN Token Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $284,159.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm/#. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicorn specializes in providing non-blocking cross-chain services to platform users, including non-blocking cross-chain assets, non-blocking cross-chain applications and non-blocking cross-chain intelligence. Specifically, the Unicorn main chain consists of multiple modules, including user account management module, main chain consensus algorithm, background exchange, multi-currency wallet, and main chain DAPP. At the same time, the Unicorn ecosystem provides data and computing services for the main chain modules, including digital storage services, big data computing, and machine learning services.”

