Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00030840 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $62.74 million and $13.79 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is unifiprotocol.com. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed.”

