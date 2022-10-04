Unification Market Capitalization Achieves $12.43 Million (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Unification has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. Unification has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and approximately $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unification Coin Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unification Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification core dev team has developed a simple block explorer that provides real-time network usage data. Monitor transactions, block time, voting power, and more dynamic stats with this web tool. Searching via transaction hash, block height and address are available in this beta release.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

