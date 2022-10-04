Unifty (NIF) Reaches Market Cap of $1.98 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00002012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $138,950.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts.For additional information, please contact Unifty support at: [email protected]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

