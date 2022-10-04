UniLend One Day Volume Reaches $31.92 Million (UFT)

UniLend (UFT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001734 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded up 45.5% against the dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $31.92 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.13 or 0.99974888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004578 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,330,000 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. LinkedIn | Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

