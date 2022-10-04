UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $407,957.00

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market cap of $407,957.00 and $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNION Protocol Governance Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token’s genesis date was November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNION Protocol Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNION Protocol Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNION Protocol Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNION Protocol Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.