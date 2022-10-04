Unipilot Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges (PILOT)

Unipilot (PILOT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Unipilot has a total market cap of $7.08 million and $84,637.00 worth of Unipilot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unipilot coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00003316 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unipilot has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Unipilot Coin Profile

Unipilot’s genesis date was July 16th, 2021. Unipilot’s total supply is 10,628,433 coins. The Reddit community for Unipilot is https://reddit.com/r/Unipilot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unipilot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unipilot is unipilot.io.

Unipilot Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unipilot is an automated liquidity manager designed to maximize “in-range” intervals for capital through the optimization of the re-balancing mechanism of the liquidity pools.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unipilot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unipilot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unipilot using one of the exchanges listed above.

