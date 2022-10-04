Unistake Market Cap Reaches $1.30 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Unistake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $15,769.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unistake

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.com.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision.”

