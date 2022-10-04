Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.0085

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $30,581.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Unit Protocol Duck coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00272573 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016809 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003766 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Coin Profile

Unit Protocol Duck (CRYPTO:DUCK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @duckduckcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unit Protocol Duck’s official message board is medium.com/@unitprotocol.

Buying and Selling Unit Protocol Duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

