United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.41.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.09 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $159.42 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

