United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average is $187.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.