UnitedCrowd Price Tops $0.0020 (UCT)

UnitedCrowd (UCT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One UnitedCrowd coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. UnitedCrowd has a market cap of $1.17 million and $15,211.00 worth of UnitedCrowd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnitedCrowd has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UnitedCrowd Profile

UnitedCrowd was first traded on April 12th, 2021. UnitedCrowd’s total supply is 585,670,354 coins. UnitedCrowd’s official Twitter account is @unitedcrowd_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnitedCrowd is unitedcrowd.com. The Reddit community for UnitedCrowd is https://reddit.com/r/UnitedCrowd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UnitedCrowd

According to CryptoCompare, “UnitedCrowd is a decentralized ecosystem designed to connect real-world asset projects with smart contracts on the blockchain and creates FinTech solutions for startups while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnitedCrowd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnitedCrowd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnitedCrowd using one of the exchanges listed above.

