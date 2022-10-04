UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,311 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.1 %

UNH opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $384.76 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.63. The firm has a market cap of $482.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock worth $74,450,958. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.