UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,135 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 117,627 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $482.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.07 and its 200-day moving average is $513.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $384.76 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

