Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Performance

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

