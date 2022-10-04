UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $90,533.00

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $422,037.12 and $90,533.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols.The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

