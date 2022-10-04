Unlock Protocol (UDT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11.06 Million

Unlock Protocol (UDT) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Unlock Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unlock Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.06 million and $21,757.00 worth of Unlock Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unlock Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.05 or 0.00054922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Unlock Protocol

Unlock Protocol’s launch date was November 25th, 2020. Unlock Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,817 coins. Unlock Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UnlockProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unlock Protocol is unlock-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling Unlock Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlock is a protocol for memberships which lets creators monetize their work, on their own terms, without having to rely on 3rd party applications or platform.”

