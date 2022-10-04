UnMarshal (MARSH) Price Hits $0.0589

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. UnMarshal has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $338,060.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UnMarshal

UnMarshal’s launch date was March 23rd, 2021. UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UnMarshal is unmarshal.io.

UnMarshal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unmarshal is a Chain-Agnostic blockchain protocol consisting of a network of blockchain indexes to curate customizable data for DeFi applications.”

