Upfire Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,408.00 (UPR)

Upfire (UPR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Upfire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Upfire has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Upfire has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $23,408.00 worth of Upfire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Upfire Coin Profile

Upfire’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Upfire’s total supply is 779,713,968 coins. Upfire’s official website is upfire.com. Upfire’s official Twitter account is @UpfireHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Upfire is https://reddit.com/r/upfire and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Upfire

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfire is a peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed file-transferring platform designed at its core to enhance the file-sharing protocol by incentivizing seeders. By encrypting communications on the blockchain and allowing nodes to communicate directly, Upfire can function as a fully-decentralized exchange for file transactions – allowing users to download or seed their files while earning BNB in the process.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

