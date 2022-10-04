Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.23.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of UPWK opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Upwork has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $1,858,531. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,274,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 174,378 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 368,446 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

