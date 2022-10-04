Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.0% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,034,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $125.12 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.36 and its 200-day moving average is $179.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.62.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

