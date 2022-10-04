UREEQA Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $27,488.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s launch date was March 26th, 2021. UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. UREEQA’s official website is ureeqa.com.

UREEQA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The URQA token is a cryptocurrency that acts as the fuel to the UREEQA ecosystem. It can be bought and traded. URQA token holders can participate in UREEQA's staking program, get early access to exclusive deals on UREEQA, and more. UREEQA certified Validators can also earn URQA for the work they perform on our platform.The UREEQA Marketplace has NFTs made by creators from around the globe.All NFTs on the UREEQA Marketplace are Responsibly Minted™ NFTs, validated through UREEQA’s patent-pending validation process.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

