US Solar Fund Plc (USF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

US Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:USF opened at GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 million and a PE ratio of 16.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.89. US Solar Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

