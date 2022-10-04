USDEX Price Tops $1.05 on Major Exchanges (USDEX)

USDEX (USDEX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last seven days, USDEX has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00005247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDEX has a total market capitalization of $400,490.95 and $47,550.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDEX

USDEX is a coin. USDEX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

