USDJ Market Cap Hits $263.72 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. USDJ has a market capitalization of $263.72 million and $2.41 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 265,601,166 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. USDJ’s official website is www.djed.network/#/?utm_source=coincodex.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.”

