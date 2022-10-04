USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $104.27 million and approximately $264,951.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,635.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00593616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00593466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00245932 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00048326 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00065610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001696 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 coins and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 coins. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.